LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A driver died after a car tumbled off a railroad bridge and into a riverbed in Baldwin Hills early Monday morning.
The crash occurred at about 1:50 p.m. at National and Jefferson boulevards.
The car was traveling west on Jefferson Boulevard when the driver and sole occupant missed a corner, lost control and the car went onto an old railroad bridge and then plummeted into the Ballona Creek river bed below.
The male driver died at the scene. He was not identified.
It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the wreck.