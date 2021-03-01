LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Monday.

Riverside County health officials reported 323 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 289,773 cases and 3,792 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 274,956 had recovered.

There were 307 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Monday, 83 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both significant decreases from Friday.

As of Monday, Riverside County reported that vaccines had been administered to 513,007 residents.

San Bernardino County health officials reported 148 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 66 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 286,755 cases and 2,940 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 281,546 had recovered.

There were 285 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Monday, 75 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both significant decreases since Friday.

As of Monday, San Bernardino County reported that COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to 367,948 residents, including 147,427 first doses and 110,581 second doses to county residents.

Ventura County health officials reported 338 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 77,594 cases and 852 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 75,872 had recovered.

There were 94 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 31 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a significant decrease in overall hospitalizations since Friday.

As of Monday, Ventura County reported that it had administered 202,801 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 143,428 first doses and 59,373 second doses.

As of Monday evening, Riverside County had performed 2,492,494 COVID-19 tests, San Bernardino County had performed 2,492,167 tests and Ventura County had performed 1,137,349 tests.