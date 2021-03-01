LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A cold weather alert was issued Monday through Thursday for the Antelope Valley, and for Wednesday and Thursday in the Los Angeles County mountains, where wind-chill temperatures are expected to fall below 32 degrees at night.

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. “Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside.”

The public was urged to take precautions to protect against the cold, including dressing in layers of warm clothing if spending time outdoors, and protecting the head, hands and feet from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves and socks.

People were advised to check on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors or those who are ill.

People were also told to bring pets indoors overnight.

Davis also warned of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, noting that people should avoid using stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes, and should install a detector for the odorless gas.

Those in need of shelter can use the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s Winter Shelter Program and can go to lahsa.org or call the 2-1-1 information line.

