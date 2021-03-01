LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two people were injured Monday evening in a double shooting in the Glassell Park neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Drew Street in front of an apartment complex, just east of San Fernando Road.
At least one of the victims was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The suspect remained on the loose at last check.
No motive was immediately disclosed in the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.