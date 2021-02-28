PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Two men were hospitalized after being shot Sunday in Palmdale.
The shooting happened around 4 p.m. outside 38460 Third Street East, sheriff's Sgt. Chris Martin said.
Both men were transported to Antelope Valley Hospital in unknown condition.
No suspect description was available at this time and no motive for the shooting was known.
Anyone with information on these shootings was asked to call the Palmdale sheriff's station at 661-272-2400. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
