MALIBU (CBSLA) — Firefighters have put a halt to a brush fire in Malibu that sparked early Sunday morning.
The fire erupted in the area of Malibu Canyon and Malibu Knolls roads around 4:30 a.m. and quickly spread, prompting the response of more than 200 firefighters and three choppers. Firefighters were successful in stopping the forward spread of the fire, containing it to just under five acres.
Henry Narvaez of the LA County Fire Department says the fire had been declared a second alarm, prompting the heavy response from firefighters, at its height.
Firefighters say a fire started about a half a mile down the road around the same time as this blaze. Investigators will be determining whether that was a separate incident, or whether it contributed to this fire.
Crews planned to stay on scene for mop up. No further details were immediately available.