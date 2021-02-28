LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Fear is growing in and around Melrose Avenue as a spike in violent crime is scaring neighbors.
“I’ve been a resident here since 1965 and the neighborhood has drastically changed lately,” said Shelby Blecker, a concerned homeowner.
At least seven armed robberies and three murders have happened in the area in the last few months.
“That’s just so bizarre to think I could walk down to Melrose or walk down to Beverly or walk down to the Grove and I have to look in front of me, behind me, and worry about someone driving up behind me and shooting me,” said Blecker.
Multiple neighbors said police were increasing patrols in the area and using undercover officers to curb crime.
Tuesday night, the Melrose Action Neighborhood Watch will host a Zoom meeting with the Los Angeles Police Department to let Fairfax District neighbors ask officers about the increase in crime.