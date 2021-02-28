JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash after an Amazon Prime van hit two members of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, and two other pedestrians.
The crash unfolded at Jurupa Valley at the intersection of Van Buren Boulevard and 56th Street on Saturday night.
Two members of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department were outside their patrol car responding to another crash. Police say that is when the Amazon delivery van slammed into them.
"All vehicles were stationary, except for the Amazon Prime Delivery van, which struck the patrol vehicle, which pushed the patrol vehicle into four people standing into the collision investigation scene," said Sgt. Steven Rusk of the California Highway Patrol.
The two pedestrians died at the scene. The two Sheriff’s department employees are expected to recover from their injuries.