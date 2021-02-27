LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The search for a shooter continues after Lady Gaga’s dogs were turned over to police.
The LAPD says a woman dropped the dogs off at the LAPD's Olympic Community Police Station, just northwest of downtown, around 6 p.m, Friday.
A representative for Lady Gaga went to the precinct and confirmed they were her dogs.
Police are still looking for the two suspects who took the dogs after shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer. That shooting happened in Hollywood Wednesday night.
The pop star is currently in Rome shooting a movie. She put up a half million dollar reward for their safe return. It is not clear if that woman will receive that reward.
Fischer is expected to be OK.