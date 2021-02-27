LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles will welcome its newest professional sports franchise next month when the L.A. Giltinis rugby team begins to play at the Coliseum.

The team’s first match will be held March 20 at the Coliseum vs. the New England Free Jacks.

The Giltinis, named after a cocktail, is owned primarily by Loyals Rugby, a Rugby investment company founded in Australia.

The Giltinis was announced as one of 13 Major League Rugby franchises in May 2020, but it wasn’t clear where they would play until the league’s announcement on Thursday.

“Rugby World Cup is the third biggest sporting event on the planet and many would agree that Los Angeles is the sporting capital of the world so it became imperative for this city to have its very own Rugby team in the LA Giltinis,” said Adam Freier, the Giltinis’ general manager, and a former Australian Wallabies player.

“The game of rugby is built upon a rich history. It prides itself on its values and tradition but continues to look at ways to innovate. This is exactly why we are partnering with such an iconic and celebrated sporting arena in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, `The Greatest Stadium in the World’ as it is widely tagged,” Freier added.

“I’m very excited to have rugby return to the L.A. Coliseum for the first time in 65 years,” Coliseum general manager Joe Furin said.

The league said the team and Coliseum officials have reached “a landmark stadium agreement of five-plus years.”

Major League Rugby was founded in 2018, and its 13 franchises include the San Diego Legion. Its 2020 season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The full 2021 season schedule can be found at http://www.giltinis.com. For more on MLR, go here.

