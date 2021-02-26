LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — High winds are expected to return to the Southland starting Friday accompanied by various advisories and watches posted by the National Weather Service.

Friday’s advisories come a day after moderate to strong Santa Ana winds battered parts of the Los Angeles area, making driving treacherous on some mountain and valley roadways.

More big gusts are on the way this weekend, the NWS said.

A wind advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday in the Santa Clarita Valley, followed by a high-wind watch from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

For the wind advisory, the NWS said to expect north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the high-wind watch, expect northeast winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

Power outages are possible as trees and power lines could blow over. Driver were warned that travel may also be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. This includes Interstate 5 and Highways 14 and 126.

Meanwhile, a wind advisory is in effect from noon to midnight Friday in the Antelope Valley. High-profile vehicles could be vulnerable, including on Highways 14 and 138, especially near the foothills. Dust can suddenly and dangerously reduce visibilities to near zero, the NWS warned.

In the L.A. County Mountains (excluding the Santa Monica Range), a wind advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, followed by a high-wind watch from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

A high-wind watch is in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area and from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon in Orange County inland areas.

