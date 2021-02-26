LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tiger Woods was said to be “recovering and in good spirits” Friday after undergoing follow-up procedures at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
A statement, shared on social media, said that the undisclosed procedures were successful and thanked everyone for the outpour of support since the Tuesday crash.
Woods, 45, suffered major injuries to his right leg that required immediate surgery after a rollover crash in Rolling Hills Estates. He was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Thursday to continue his recovery.
Investigators have said Woods has no memory of the Tuesday crash and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said criminal charges stemming from the crash were unlikely.