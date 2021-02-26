LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed while standing in line outside a taco truck in downtown Los Angeles in the early morning hours Friday.
The shooting took place at around 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of West 8th Street.
The victim, who was between 25 and 30 years of age, was in line to order food from a taco truck when at least one suspect opened fire on him, a Los Angeles police spokesperson said.
He was shot in the stomach. Officers attempted to do CPR on him, but he died at the scene, police said. He was not immediately identified.
Two suspect were seen running from the scene, police said.
There was no word on a motive or whether the shooting was gang-related.
Police said the taco truck had surveillance cameras and investigators are reviewing the footage.