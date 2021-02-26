MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — A Moreno Valley man was behind bars Friday, accused of trying to bury his wife alive.

The man, 23-year-old Jose Luis Mares III, has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to kill his wife Wednesday just two blocks from legendary beach resort Hotel del Coronado on San Diego’s Coronado Island.

According to Coronado Police Department Det. Ryan Brennan, the couple was visiting the beach just after sunset and were talking about their relationship when the husband suddenly turned on his wife, severely beat her and tried to bury her alive.

“There was apparently a hole that had previously been dug by kids and he had thrown her in there and began putting sand on top of her,” Brennan said.

But the woman was able to escape her husband, who has a violent wrap sheet.

The California Department of Corrections said Mares served three years in prison for a carjacking and two counts of burglary in Los Angeles County following a 2017 conviction. He was released on parole last September.

According to police, Mares tried to evade officers by hiding in a family’s backyard, but they spotted him and alerted the authorities who said the victim did a remarkable job of staying clam.

“She was able to give us the tower that she was near on the beach,” Brennan said.

The woman was treated for minor injuries.