Tiger Woods In 'Good Spirits' After Undergoing Follow-Up Procedures At Cedars-SinaiTiger Woods was said to be "recovering and in good spirits" Friday after undergoing follow-up procedures at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Kyrie Irving Pushes For Kobe Bryant To Be On NBA LogoThe current silhouette on the NBA logo is of another former Lakers legend, Jerry West, who was the Lakers general manager in 1996 and was responsible for drafting Kobe out of high school.

Zlatan To LeBron: 'Do What You're Good At', 'Stay Out Of' PoliticsFormer LA Galaxy superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic is taking shots at the city's biggest star athlete for his outspoken - and sometimes controversial - approach to politics.