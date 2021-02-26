SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials on Friday reported 349 additional coronavirus cases and three new deaths.
"Issues with state reporting databases" have contributed to the low death count and will until further notice, O.C. officials said.
To date, more than three million tests have been administered in Orange County and among them, there were 245,983 positive cases.
There is a cumulative death toll of 3,892 during the pandemic, which includes 54 skilled nursing facility residents, 438 assisted living facility residents, one O.C. jail inmate and nine people experiencing homelessness.
Four-hundred fifty-three coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized and 137 of them are in intensive care units.
The resources listed below can provide information about the pandemic and best practices for staying safe:
- Orange County residents with general questions can call the COVID-19 HOTLINE at 714-834-2000
- Orange County residents with medical questions can call the Health Referral Line at 800-564-8448
- Orange County Health Care Agency: https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/coronavirus-in-oc
- California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html
- World Health Organization (WHO): https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus
For information on how to get a coronavirus test in O.C., visit https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/covid-19-testing.
Vaccine distribution information can be found here.