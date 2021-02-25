LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A passenger wearing a baseball cap, glasses, a face mask and a red and blue plaid shirt turned out to be a mannequin helping a driver illegally use the carpool lane in Baldwin Park.
An image of the lifelike mannequin was posted on Facebook by the CHP West Valley, who were impressed by the elaborate figure.
The mannequin wore a baseball cap over salt and pepper hair, glasses and a blue medical face mask. It was also dressed in not one, but two button-down shirts – a red and white plaid shirt on top of a black and white striped shirt – and there appeared to be sunglasses in the shirt pocket. The mannequin's creator even went so far as to add facial wrinkles to the mannequin's ears, eyes, and neck.
"Fake passenger to avoid a carpool ticket? Or Disneyland animatronic just trying to assimilate to normal life outside the park?" CHP West Valley asked in a Facebook post. "Should we ticket for violation or give a warning based purely on ingenuity?"
The driver was ultimately ticketed for a carpool violation, because that eagle-eyed CHP officer was no dummy.