SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A large fire completely destroyed a commercial building in Historic South-Central Los Angeles early Thursday morning, and heavily damaged a second building.
The fire broke out a little before 1 a.m. in the 3700 block of South Grand Avenue, near the 110 Freeway and east of Exposition Park.READ MORE: Robert Stewart, One Of LAPD's First Black Officers, Ceremoniously Reinstated; Department Had Refused To Rehire Him After Acquittal For Assault
The fire tore through a one-story commercial building before spreading to an adjacent two-story building, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.READ MORE: Lady Gaga's Dogwalker Shot, Wounded In Hollywood; 2 French Bulldogs Stolen
It took nearly 100 firefighters more than 2 ½ hours to bring the blaze under control. There were no reported injuries.
Crews were expected to remain on scene throughout the morning to remove debris and conduct overhaul operations.MORE NEWS: Chaos After Man Shot, Wounded During Argument Inside Gardena Target Store
Arson investigators were on scene. There was no word on a cause.