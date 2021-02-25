CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A large fire completely destroyed a commercial building in Historic South-Central Los Angeles early Thursday morning, and heavily damaged a second building.

Feb. 25, 2021, (Citizen App)

The fire broke out a little before 1 a.m. in the 3700 block of South Grand Avenue, near the 110 Freeway and east of Exposition Park.

READ MORE: Robert Stewart, One Of LAPD's First Black Officers, Ceremoniously Reinstated; Department Had Refused To Rehire Him After Acquittal For Assault

The fire tore through a one-story commercial building before spreading to an adjacent two-story building, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga's Dogwalker Shot, Wounded In Hollywood; 2 French Bulldogs Stolen

It took nearly 100 firefighters more than 2 ½ hours to bring the blaze under control. There were no reported injuries.

Crews were expected to remain on scene throughout the morning to remove debris and conduct overhaul operations.

MORE NEWS: Chaos After Man Shot, Wounded During Argument Inside Gardena Target Store

Arson investigators were on scene. There was no word on a cause.