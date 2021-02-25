Robert Stewart, One Of LAPD's First Black Officers, Ceremoniously Reinstated; Department Had Refused To Rehire Him After Acquittal For AssaultRobert Stewart joined the LAPD in 1889 and served honorably, but lost his job in 1900 after being charged, tried, then acquitted of assaulting a 15-year-old girl. But even though he was ultimately found not guilty, the LAPD refused to rehire him.