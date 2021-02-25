LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday that 366 feature films are eligible to win Best Picture at the Oscars this year.

Starting March 5, nomination voting will begin and continue through March 10. The nominations will be announced on March 15.

This year, eligibility rules were tweaked due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the closure of theaters across the country.

Normally, Oscar-hopeful films must screen for seven days to compete for an Academy Award, but the rules were changed since indoor theaters remain closed in Los Angeles County.

This year, films must open in a theater by Feb. 28 and run for seven consecutive days in Los Angeles County, New York City, the Bay Area, Chicago, Miami or Atlanta. Drive-in theaters that operate nightly are qualifying venues.

Films that were intended for theatrical release but debuted on a streaming service such as Netflix can also qualify for the Oscars if they are made available on the Academy’s secure Screening Room site within 60 days of its streaming release.

Because of the pandemic, the 93rd Oscars were pushed back to April 25. The delay apparently has Academy and ABC officials confident the stars will be able to gather at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Academy announced earlier this month that it is “determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate.”

