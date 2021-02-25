CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — Knott’s Berry Farm is gearing up to welcome visitors back to the park for its Taste of Boysenberry Festival.

(credit: Knott’s Berry Farm)

The festival starts Friday, March 5, and will take place on select dates through May 2. To get in, date-specific tasting cards must be purchased in advance at knotts.com. Prices for the tasting cards start at $20 for children ages 3 to 11, and are $45 for people 12 and over.

(credit: Knott’s Berry Farm)

The theme park and its rides remain closed because of the pandemic, but guests will get a chance to try more than 80 boysenberry-themed foods, treats and drinks, like boysenberry BBQ carne asada pizza garnished with cilantro and onions, boysenberry ICEE floats with vanilla soft serve, and boysenberry mint and pineapple fresca. Boysenberry-inspired apparel, kitchenware, and treats will also be available for sale.

A limited number of tasting cards will be sold for each day. All guests will be required to submit to a temperature screening and security checkpoint at the main gate and must wear a face covering when not eating or drinking at a table or bench.

For more details or to buy tickets, go to knotts.com.