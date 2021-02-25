BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — Knott’s Berry Farm is gearing up to welcome visitors back to the park for its Taste of Boysenberry Festival.
The festival starts Friday, March 5, and will take place on select dates through May 2. To get in, date-specific tasting cards must be purchased in advance at knotts.com. Prices for the tasting cards start at $20 for children ages 3 to 11, and are $45 for people 12 and over.READ MORE: LA County Reaches 100 MIS-C Cases As COVID Hospitalizations Fall Below 2,000
The theme park and its rides remain closed because of the pandemic, but guests will get a chance to try more than 80 boysenberry-themed foods, treats and drinks, like boysenberry BBQ carne asada pizza garnished with cilantro and onions, boysenberry ICEE floats with vanilla soft serve, and boysenberry mint and pineapple fresca. Boysenberry-inspired apparel, kitchenware, and treats will also be available for sale.READ MORE: 366 Feature Films In The Running For Best Picture Oscar; Eligibility Rules Tweaked Due To COVID-19 Pandemic
A limited number of tasting cards will be sold for each day. All guests will be required to submit to a temperature screening and security checkpoint at the main gate and must wear a face covering when not eating or drinking at a table or bench.MORE NEWS: Regular Parking Enforcement To Resume In Culver City Next Month
For more details or to buy tickets, go to knotts.com.