LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California Department of Public Health has given the green light for high school sports to resume in both Los Angeles and Orange counties.
With the adjusted daily case rate of coronavirus falling behind the necessary thresholds in both counties, high school sports that were banned during the pandemic – like football and basketball – can now resume under new guidelines.
Sports like football, basketball, rugby, and water polo players will be required to take weekly COVID-19 tests, with results made available within 24 hours of competition. These sports were given more stringent guidelines because they are more likely to be played unmasked and with close, face-to-face contact for more than 15 minutes.
St. John Bosco Head Coach Jason Negro said his players cheered the news when he notified them.
"This has been a long time since March of 2020 for us, almost an entire year, to really get back to competitive sports," he said. "It's such a welcome sight for all of us."
Negro said that his team’s first game of the quote-unquote 2020 season will be against Sierra Canyon on March 12.