LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Country music superstar Trisha Yearwood has tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Wednesday on social media.

Yearwood, and her husband Garth Brooks, were said to be quarantining at their Tennessee home after a member of their team tested positive for the virus when they got Yearwood’s positive test result.

“The Queen and I have now tested twice,” Brooks said in a Facebook post. “Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for.”

Brooks, who has tested negative for the virus, said he would be taking a break from his weekly Inside Studio G conversation on Facebook while his wife of 15 years recovered.

“Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together,” Brooks said. “And anyone who knows her knows she’s a fighter and she’s been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together.”

Yearwood was said to be doing OK, but was experiencing symptoms and Brooks said there were concerns about possible longterm effects.

“Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she’s one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan,” he said. “We’re very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers.”

Brooks said in the post that he and Yearwood welcome any prayers and good thoughts.