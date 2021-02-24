BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — The first in a series of road closures around the Beverly Hilton began Wednesday to accommodate the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Drivers are advised to plan for road closures around the Beverly Hilton ahead of the Feb. 28 ceremony.

According to the city, beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, the eastbound curb lane of Wilshire Boulevard east of Whittier will be closed, as will Merv Griffin Way in both directions between North Santa Monica and Wilshire boulevards. Both stretches will remain closed until 4 a.m. Monday.

The following streets closures/restrictions are planned:

North Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed to westbound traffic from Wilshire Boulevard to Century Park East from 9 p.m. Feb. 26 until 4 a.m. March 1.

North Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed to eastbound traffic from Wilshire to Century Park East from 9 p.m. Feb. 27 until 4 a.m. March 1. South Santa Monica will remain open in both directions

The eastbound curb lane of Wilshire Boulevard, east of Whittier, will be closed from 6 a.m. Feb. 24 through 4 a.m. March 1.

Merv Griffin Way will be closed to both north and southbound traffic between North Santa Monica and Wilshire boulevards from 6 a.m. Feb. 24 until 4 a.m. March 1.

Whittier, Carmelita, Elevado and Lomitas at Walden and Tenton drives, along with the adjacent alleys, will remain open to street traffic on Feb. 28, however, all streets will be posted with no-parking signs, effective through midnight that night.

No parking will be permitted on Whittier Drive between Wilshire and Sunset boulevards from 6 a.m. Feb. 28 until midnight that night.

During those same hours, parking will be restricted to residents’ vehicles with a permit or exemption code on:

Carmelita Avenue between Wilshire and Walden Drive;

Lomitas Avenue between Whittier and Walden;

Elevado Avenue between Wilshire and Walden;

Trenton Drive between Whittier and Wilshire;

Walden Drive between Santa Monica Boulevard and Whittier; and

Greenway Drive between Sunset Boulevard and Whittier.

Residents without permit parking can obtain a parking exemption by calling 310-285-2548 or online at beverlyhills.org/parkingexemptions.

The Golden Globes Hotline is also available at 310-550- 4680 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 1 to 9 p.m. on the day of the event.

Residents without permit parking can obtain a parking exemption by calling 310-285-2548 or online at beverlyhills.org/parkingexemptions. Questions prior to the event should be directed to the Police Department Traffic Bureau at 310-285-2196. Residents can also call the Golden Globes Hotline at 310-550- 4680 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and from 1 to 9 p.m. the day of the event.

The ceremony, traditionally held entirely at the Beverly Hilton, will be bi-coastal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tina Fey will host a portion of the event from the Rainbow Room in New York and Amy Poehler will host from Beverly Hills.

Three of last year’s top Golden Globe Award winners will return to this year’s ceremony to serve as presenters, including Joaquin Phoenix, who won last year’s Globe for best actor in a drama film for “Joker.”

Also presenting will be Renee Zellweger, who won best drama actress last year for “Judy,” and Awkwafina, who won the best actress in a comedy/musical film for “The Farewell.”

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)