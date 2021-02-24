LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A McLaren 570 and a Lamborghini tried to race on the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles, and ended up the butt of jokes from the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP tweeted out images of the crash, which showed some major damage to the right side of the red McLaren with Oregon license plates. A black Lamborghini was seen in the background, but did not appear to have suffered as much damage.

The CHP did place a mad emoji over the face of one driver, and an “about to cry” emoji over the face of the other driver.

“When you rent a McLaren 570 & decide to race a Lamborghini on the US-101 & crash! Next time you should consider getting the rental insurance!” the CHP’s tweet said.

The crash appears to have happened in the Cahuenga Pass, right around Universal City, but the CHP did not say when it occurred.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash, the CHP said.