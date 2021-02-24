LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A motorcycle officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Wednesday night following a crash.
You can see the officer’s motorcycle is intact, which is a good sign. It looks as though the SUV hit the motorcycle as well as the cruiser.READ MORE: Hate Crimes Against Asian Americans Increase During Pandemic
— Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) February 25, 2021READ MORE: Doctors Expect Tiger Woods To Walk Again, But Golf Legend Likely 'Never The Same' After Crash
The crash happened near the intersection of West Adams Boulevard and Mont Clair Street, though it was not immediately clear what led up to the crash or if there were any other injuries.MORE NEWS: LA City Council Gives Preliminary OK To $5 Hazard Pay For Grocery Store Workers
The officer was said to be conscious and breathing when he was taken by ambulance to the hospital.