By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A motorcycle officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Wednesday night following a crash.

The crash happened near the intersection of West Adams Boulevard and Mont Clair Street, though it was not immediately clear what led up to the crash or if there were any other injuries.

The officer was said to be conscious and breathing when he was taken by ambulance to the hospital.