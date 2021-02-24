(CBSLA) – CBS Los Angeles reached out to several large insurance companies, and this is what they sent us in regard to how they are handling co-pays and deductibles for COVID-related treatment:

UNITED HEALTHCARE:

The website is updated regularly with information for members on COVID co-pays and deductibles.

COVID-19 testing-related visits

You will have $0 cost-share (copay, coinsurance or deductible) for COVID-19 testing-related visits during the national public health emergency period, currently scheduled to end April 20, 2021, whether the testing-related visit is in-person or a telehealth visit.

This coverage applies to in-network and out-of-of-network visits for Medicare Advantage, Exchange, Individual and Employer-sponsored health plans. For individuals enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Community Plans, state variations and regulations may apply during this time. Benefits will be reviewed in accordance with the member’s health plan.

If your provider orders a COVID-19 diagnostic test for you, use our locator to find a testing center.

COVID-19 treatment

If you get sick with COVID-19, your health care provider may prescribe treatments. A summary of coverage is below. If you have questions about your benefits, sign in to your health plan account or call the number on your member ID card.

· Exchange, Individual and Fully Insured Employer-sponsored plans: For COVID-19 inpatient treatment, you will have $0 cost-share (copay, coinsurance or deductible) at in-network facilities from Jan. 1, 2021 through Jan. 31, 2021. Beginning Feb. 1, 2021, cost-sharing will be according to your benefit plan. State variations may apply. Coverage for out-of-network services will be determined by your benefit plan.

Some employer-insured health plans1 have different coverage benefits; if you have questions, please check with your human resources benefits team.

· Medicare Advantage health plans: You will have $0 cost-share for in-network and out-of-network COVID-19 treatment, including inpatient and outpatient treatment, through Feb. 28, 2021.

· For members enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Community Plans: State provisions and regulations may apply during this time.

HUMANA:

In California, the large majority of Humana’s medical plan membership is in Medicare Advantage. For the 2021 plan year, Humana will cover out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 treatment for all Humana Medicare Advantage medical plan members. Members will have no copays, deductibles or coinsurance out-of-pocket costs for covered services for treatment of confirmed cases of COVID-19, regardless of where the treatment takes place. This could include telehealth, primary care physician visits, specialty physician visits, facility visits, labs, home-health and ambulance services.

Beyond Medicare Advantage, Humana coverage for COVID-19 treatment varies by type of plan, and there are differences for Medicaid and commercial (employer group) plans. For example, Humana Medicaid plans will continue to follow state requirements for COVID-19 treatment and cost-share waivers. Members are encouraged to check their plan documents for details about their 2021 coverage. More information is available on our website at https://www.humana.com/coronavirus/coverage-faqs.