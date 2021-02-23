CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Orange County, Unidentified Woman, Westminster Police Department, Woman Found

WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) — A elderly woman found wandering on foot in the 5900 block of Iroquois Road in Westminster was reunited with her family Wednesday morning.

The Westminster Police Department initially put out a call to identify the woman late Tuesday night, stating that she appeared confused and was unable to provide her place of residence.

MORE NEWS: Former CA Senator John Moorlach Infected With COVID-19

Police thanked those who got the word out and said they were able to “safely reunite her with her family.”