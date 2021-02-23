WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) — A elderly woman found wandering on foot in the 5900 block of Iroquois Road in Westminster was reunited with her family Wednesday morning.
#UPDATE: Thank you to everyone who took the time to retweet this post! We were able to safely reunite her with her family.
— Westminster PD (CA) (@WestminsterPDCA) February 24, 2021
The Westminster Police Department initially put out a call to identify the woman late Tuesday night, stating that she appeared confused and was unable to provide her place of residence.
Police thanked those who got the word out and said they were able to “safely reunite her with her family.”