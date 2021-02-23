LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit the COVID-19 vaccination site at Cal State Los Angeles as part of his first official trip as head of the Defense Department.
Austin’s Wednesday trip will include the U.S. Northern Command in Colorado Springs; the federally-supported vaccination site at Cal State Los Angeles, and naval facilities in San Diego. Defense officials did not give an exact timeline of Austin’s trip.
The vaccination site, where “active-duty and National Guard personnel are supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s community vaccination center,” opened on Feb. 16. It is one of the 100 federally-supported vaccine operations being set up across the nation.
Austin is also scheduled to meet with the crew of the USS Nimitz, which is returning to San Diego after 10 months on duty, and visit military vaccination operations on Naval Base San Diego and Naval Air Station North Island.