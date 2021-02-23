CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rapper Meek Mill Tuesday said in a tweet that he had privately apologized to Vanessa Bryant for the lyrics of a leaked song called, “Don’t Worry.”

The leaked song, which has since been removed from social media, reportedly contained the lyrics: “This b***h I’m f****n’ always tell me that she love me / But she ain’t ever showed me / Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper / It be another Kobe.”

On Monday night, Bryant took to social media calling the lyrics, “extremely insensitive and disrespectful,” in an Instagram story.

“I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this,” she wrote. “If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.

The 41-year-old Lakers legend, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020.

Earlier this month, the National Transportation Safety Board reported that the pilot, 50-year-old pilot Ara Zobayan, had violated federal safety standards and was likely at fault for the fatal crash.