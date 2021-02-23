LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two San Fernando Valley men were arraigned on Tuesday for allegedly being part of an operation that made and sold fake federal documents.
44-year-old Carlos Ayala "Juan Juarez" Hernadez of Granada Hills and 32-year-old Nestor "Daniel" Perez of Van Nuys each pleaded not guilty.
They were charged with nine counts of production of false identification documents, seven counts of transferring false identification documents, and one count each of conspiracy and possession of five or more false identification documents.
Hernandez also pleaded not guilty to being an undocumented immigrant in possession of a firearm.
A third defendant in the fake document mill, 23-year-old Miguel Juarez Guerrero of Van Nuys, pleaded not guilty to 18 charges.
The defendants are accused of making and selling fake passport cards, Social Security cards, driver’s licenses and other documents.
If convicted of all charges, they could face decades in prison, according to prosecutors.
