ONTARIO (CBSLA) – A pursuit came to a violent end early Tuesday morning in Ontario after a driver was shot and killed by officers after ramming his car into several police cruisers.
The incident began at 11:55 p.m. Monday when Ontario police officers attempted to pull over a car for a traffic violation.
The car refused to stop, leading to a chase, Emily Hernandez, a police spokesperson, told CBSLA in email.
At some point during the pursuit, the driver rammed into three patrol cars on Beverly Court, just north of 6th Street.
This prompted officers to open fire on him, Hernandez said. He died at the scene. He was not identified.
A female passenger in the car was not hurt. She was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant, Hernandez disclosed. No officers were injured either.
It’s unclear exactly why police initially tried to stop the car.