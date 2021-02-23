LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — San Bernardino and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 215 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 285,081 cases and 2,651 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 279,859 had recovered.
There were 414 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Tuesday, 113 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Monday.
As of Tuesday, San Bernardino County reported that COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to 314,719 people, including 137,896 first doses and 88,766 second doses to county residents.
San Bernardino also opened up a new vaccination super site Tuesday at the Inland Empire Health Plan headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga. The site has partnered with the county to provide 500 vaccine doses per day.
Ventura County health officials reported 137 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 76,715 cases and 805 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 74,849 had recovered.
There were 143 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 28 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Monday.
As of Monday, Ventura County reported that it had administered 158,225 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 112,969 first doses and 45,256 second doses.
As of Tuesday evening, San Bernardino County had performed 2,433,423 tests and Ventura County had performed 1,106,836 tests.