ARCADIA (CBSLA) – One person was killed and two more injured when a car slammed into two power poles in Arcadia late Sunday night.
The collision occurred at 11:37 p.m. in the area of Las Tunas Drive and El Monte Avenue, according to Arcadia police.READ MORE: Intruder In Ski Mask Shoots Man During Violent Home Invasion In Palms
A car was carrying three people, traveling east on El Monte Avenue, when the driver lost control and went off the road, careening into two power poles and a flood control fence.
The driver was killed at the scene, police said. The person was not identified.READ MORE: Several Santa Clarita Schools To Welcome Back Young Students For In-Person Learning Monday
The two passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Southern California Edison crews was repairing the damaged power poles. There were no reported outages.MORE NEWS: Suspect Shot By Police After Pursuit Through Riverside
It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol contributed to the wreck.