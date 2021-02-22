CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Arcadia, KCAL 9

ARCADIA (CBSLA) – One person was killed and two more injured when a car slammed into two power poles in Arcadia late Sunday night.

Feb. 21, 2021. (CBSLA)

The collision occurred at 11:37 p.m. in the area of Las Tunas Drive and El Monte Avenue, according to Arcadia police.

READ MORE: Intruder In Ski Mask Shoots Man During Violent Home Invasion In Palms

A  car was carrying three people, traveling east on El Monte Avenue, when the driver lost control and went off the road, careening into two power poles and a flood control fence.

The driver was killed at the scene, police said. The person was not identified.

READ MORE: Several Santa Clarita Schools To Welcome Back Young Students For In-Person Learning Monday

The two passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Southern California Edison crews was repairing the damaged power poles. There were no reported outages.

MORE NEWS: Suspect Shot By Police After Pursuit Through Riverside

It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol contributed to the wreck.