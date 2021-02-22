CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Spectrum said it had fixed an unspecified problem that left many people around Los Angeles without internet Monday night.

Outages were first reported around 6:30 p.m. with customers complaining that they were without internet and were unable to use their phones, computers and televisions.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Spectrum tweeted that the issue had been resolved and services were restored, but did not give a reason for the outage.