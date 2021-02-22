LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Spectrum said it had fixed an unspecified problem that left many people around Los Angeles without internet Monday night.
We are aware of an issue affecting services for customers in Los Angeles. Engineers are investigating and are working towards a resolution.
Outages were first reported around 6:30 p.m. with customers complaining that they were without internet and were unable to use their phones, computers and televisions.
Shortly after 9 p.m., Spectrum tweeted that the issue had been resolved and services were restored, but did not give a reason for the outage.
Los Angeles customers, we have been advised that the area issue has been resolved and services restored. Thank you for your patience.
