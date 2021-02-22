Eastvale Man, 21, Charged With Murder In Connection With Overdose Death A 21-year-old Eastvale man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the overdose death of an 18-year-old, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Only On KCAL 9: Organizer Of Good Samaritan Effort To Protect Asian American Family Is Threatened With Possible Defamation LawsuitA family that was being harassed for months by some local teens is getting overwhelming support from the community, but the leader of the Good Samaritan effort is now being threatened with a possible defamation lawsuit.