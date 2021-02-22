LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California DMV issued an alert that there was a security breach to a third-party vendor that verifies drivers’ addresses.
A ransomware attack happened this month at Automatic Funds Transfer Service, a Seattle company the DMV uses to verify addresses. The DMV says it immediately stopped using all data transfers to AFTS, and notified law enforcement, including the FBI, and has entered into an emergency contract with another address verification company.
The breach may have compromised 20 months worth of names, addresses and license plate numbers. AFTS does not have access to more personal information, such as social security numbers, birthdates, voter registration or immigration status, however, so this data was not compromised.
The DMV says its systems have not been compromised. The DMV investigations branch says it has no indication that the information accessed by the ransomware attack was used for “any nefarious reason,” but drivers should watch out for suspicious activity, such as a change of address notification.