LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles city flags will fly at half-staff to honor the more than 500,000 people in the United States who have died of COVID-19, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Monday.
"500,000 lives lost. Each one a name, not a number. Each one a missing seat at the table & a gaping hole in our hearts," Garcetti wrote on Twitter.
500,000 lives lost.
Each one a name, not a number.
Each one a missing seat at the table & a gaping hole in our hearts.
I ordered City flags lowered to half staff to honor them. In their memories, we remain committed to delivering vaccines, saving lives, & ending this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/JnIp7xbHzX
— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) February 23, 2021

Garcetti said that all city flags should be lowered immediately, and stay lowered until Feb. 26 at sunset.
“Today, we pause and remember, marking this somber milestone with solemn reflection,” he said in a statement. “Every day, we must honor their memories by acting to prevent more needless suffering and bring this pandemic to an end.”
President Joe Biden and other leaders around the nation have also ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor coronavirus victims.
