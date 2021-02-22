LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot and wounded a man during a home invasion in Palms Monday morning.
The violent break-in occurred at around 3:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Robertson Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police.READ MORE: Several Santa Clarita Schools To Welcome Back Young Students For In-Person Learning Monday
Officers responded to find a man with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition.READ MORE: Violent Crash Into Power Pole Leaves Driver Dead In Arcadia, 2 Hurt
The suspect allegedly stole two gold chains and a Rolex watch during the home invasion, police said.
The suspect was described as Black, in his 20s and wearing a black ski mask. He was armed with a semiautomatic handgun, police added.MORE NEWS: Suspect Shot By Police After Pursuit Through Riverside
It’s unclear if investigators have any surveillance video of the suspect, or if the victim knew the suspect prior to the attack. There was no word regarding whether anyone else was in the apartment during the break-in.