By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Grammy Award-winning duo Daft Punk announced its breakup Monday through an eight-minute video titled “Epilogue.”

The video starts off with a scene from the pair’s 2006 film “Electroma” in which Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo are seen walking through a desert.

Dressed in their iconic helmets and “Daft Punk” adorned jackets, one member removes his jacket revealing a battery pack. The other member starts a timer on the pack and a countdown begins.

The member with the pack attached to his back then walks away and explodes once the timer reaches zero.

At that point, the group’s song “Touch” begins to play, and “1993-2021” appears on the screen and the remaining member walks off into the distance.

Fans took to Twitter Monday following the news of the split.

In 2014, Daft Punk won the Grammy Award for Best Album.