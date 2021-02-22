SAUGUS (CBSLA) – Three children were transported to the hospital as a precaution Monday after a car crashed into a preschool in Saugus.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. near the La Petite Academy preschool on Seco Canyon Road, according to SKY2’s Desmond Shaw.

Three children were airlifted to the hospital, but Deputy Abraham Bedoyan with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the children were only airlifted as a precaution.

No major injuries were reported.

Another person – believed to be the driver – was transported with minor injuries.

Car into a pre school in Saugus😰 28000 block of Seco Canyon, looks like an SUV went right thru the outer wall. 3 children have been air lifted to the hospital and one other person with minor injuries. Fire department worries the building may be compromised @CBSLA @Patharveynews pic.twitter.com/xjqsf7Egrj

— Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) February 23, 2021