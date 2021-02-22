ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Anaheim residents having a tough time paying the rent can apply to get help from the city of Anaheim.
Anaheim's second phase of emergency rental assistance will provide families with up 80% of their rent owed if their landlords agree to forgive the remaining 20%. If a landlord does not opt in, the tenant can still apply to get 25% of the owed rent.
"This will lift a huge burden off the shoulders of many Anaheim families," Mayor Harry Sidhu said in a statement. "We've helped many already, but there is more need out there."
There is no cap on how much each rental assistance a household can receive, but applications from those making 50% of the area's median income and those who are unemployed will be given priority.
The application window for this round of rental assistance opens March 1 and ends on March 31. For more information and to apply, visit Anaheim.net/rentassistance. Residents in need of extra help can call the city hotline at (714) 765-4300 ext. 4890.