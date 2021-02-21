LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding a shooting in South Los Angeles that claimed the life of a woman in her 20s and left a man in his 50s wounded but in stable condition.

Deputies were called to a home in the 11800 block of South Berendo Avenue Saturday afternoon following a report of a gunshot victim. When they responded, they located a man in his 50s who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital and admitted. At last word, he was listed in stable condition.

Investigators then learned that a woman in her 20s had been taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead. It remains unclear what relationship, if any, the female and male victims had to one another.

No suspect information was immediately available, and a motive for the shootings remains unknown. Anyone with more information was asked to call the Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.