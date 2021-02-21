WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) – An 89-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a car in Westminster was identified Sunday by the Orange County coroner’s office.
Loan Nguyen was fatally struck at about 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11. She was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange where she died the next day, the coroner's office reported.
There was no word as to whether the driver was cited.
The crash was being investigated by Westminster police.
