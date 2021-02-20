SOUTH LA (CBSLA) — A night of fun ended in gunfire when one person was shot inside a private party in South Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Police Department received a call of shots fired at around 1 a.m. Saturday. The shooting had unfolded at a warehouse near the 110 Freeway where 50 people had gathered inside the venue.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 23-year-old man from Pasadena, who had been shot up to three times. He was rushed to the hospital and was said to be in stable condition.
No further details were immediately available.