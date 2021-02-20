LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles leaders visited what they call “ground zero” of the city’s coronavirus crisis.
Mayor Eric Garcetti and Councilmember Kevin De León went to Boyle Heights Friday, handing out tickets to the city’s new Mobile Outreach for Vaccine Equity program.READ MORE: VP Kamala Harris Returns To SoCal For 1st Time Since Taking Office
The program is intended to be a way of getting vaccines to those in areas hit hardest by the virus. The goal is to administer 4,000 doses in under resourced communities.READ MORE: Man, 23, Shot Multiple Times At Large Gathering In South LA
“The City of LA is the epicenter for coronavirus infections as well as mortality rates in the country. We are in Boyle Heights, an amazing neighborhood that actually is ‘ground zero’,” De León said.MORE NEWS: Mother Of Bree'Anna Guzman, Woman Killed In 2011, Wants DA Gascón Recalled
The program will expand to ten sites by March. Walk-ins are available. To qualify, individuals have to be 65 or older or a healthcare worker who lives in the area.