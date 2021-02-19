LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are in pursuit of a stolen van in the downtown Los Angeles area.
Police began chasing the white-panel van in the Alhambra-El Sereno area at about 9:30 a.m.
Sky 9 spotted the van weaving in and out of freeway off-ramp traffic, running red lights, driving the wrong way, jumping right back on to the freeway, and exiting back onto city streets. Patrol vehicles were pulled back from chasing the van, which was being tracked from the sky by a police helicopter.
At one point the driver, which appeared to be a woman, stopped in front of an El Sereno home and got out. She looked back, casually took something out of the van and dropped an unidentified item off, then jumped back in the van and drove off when a patrol vehicle pulled up.
The van at several points nearly hit oncoming traffic. An hour into the chase, fans started popping up, waving down the driver in Alhambra and Lincoln Heights and receiving unidentified items from the van.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.