LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A series of small fires broke out along the 101 Freeway in Echo Park early Friday morning.
The fires were reported at around 5:20 a.m. along the northbound 101 Freeway near Coronado Street, according to California Highway Patrol.
There were at least three separate fires burning at one point. Aerial footage from Sky2 showed Los Angeles Fire Department crews battling the flames.
A freeway wall was separating one of the fires from homes and apartments directly on the other side of it.
There was no word on what caused the blazes. There were no reported injuries.
A Sig Alert was issued and the northbound 101 Freeway on-ramp from Rampart Boulevard was expected to be closed through at least 7 a.m.