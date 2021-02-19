LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The husband-and-wife duos of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick and Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones will join as presenters for the 78th Golden Globe Awards.
Also joining the list of presenters for Feb. 28 ceremony were Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson.READ MORE: Pilot Killed After Plane Crashes Into Big Rig In San Pedro
The ceremony, traditionally held entirely at the Beverly Hilton, will be held bi-coastal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Much of the ceremony will be held virtually with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York and Amy Poehler hosting from the Beverly Hilton.
Douglas and Zeta-Jones will present from the New York portion of the ceremony, while the others will take part in the Beverly Hills portion.READ MORE: Police: Driver Backed Over Passengers With Car, Drove Toward Officers In Costa Mesa
They will join three of last year’s top Golden Globe Award winners as presenters, including Joaquin Phoenix, who won last year’s Globe for best actor in a drama film for “Joker.”
Also presenting will be Renee Zellweger, who won best drama actress last year for “Judy,” and Awkwafina, who won the best actress in a comedy/musical film for “The Farewell.”
Past nominees Cynthia Erivo and Kristen Wiig, along with Wiig’s “Bridesmaids” co-star Annie Mumolo will also present.MORE NEWS: USC Plans Full Return To Campus For Fall Semester
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)