LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 60-year-old woman has been missing for nearly one week. She was last seen hiking in the Angeles National Forest last weekend.
Maria Loida Tice was last spotted between 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 13 along the Heaton Flat trail toward the summit of Iron Mountain, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
She is described as 5’4″, 130 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.
Tice was possibly wearing a backpack, glasses, black tights, a black puffer vest, a light lavender shirt and a green crewneck. She would have also been carrying hiking poles.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the LASD’s missing persons unit at 323-890-5500.