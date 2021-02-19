LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Friday reported 2,459 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 150 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 1,176,772 cases and 19,662 deaths.

Of the 150 deaths reported, 43 people who died were over the age of 80, 54 people were between the ages of 65 and 79, 29 people were between the ages of 50 and 64, 12 people were between the ages of 30 and 49 and one death was under investigation. The city of Long Beach reported 10 deaths and the city of Pasadena reported one.

Public health also said it was working to address vaccination inequities.

“There are marked inequities in vaccination coverage across the county,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “These inequities are unacceptable, and demand renewed efforts to ensure access to vaccines for people in the hardest-hit communities.”

According to the department, the rate of vaccination among white and Asian residents in L.A. County continued to be higher than that for Black and Latinx residents. Public Health said Black residents have received 5.2% of vaccinations administered to date, while accounting for 9% of the 16 and older population. Latinx have received 23% of vaccinations, while accounting for 46% of the county’s 16 and older population.

This week, the county received 262,925 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for a total of 1,831,075 doses. To date, the county has administered nearly 1,677,000 doses of vaccine, including 471,162 second doses.

Residents 65 and older now account for more than 50% of those vaccinated to date in the county. In total 42.5% of residents over 65 have been vaccinated, of which 24% are Black, 29% are Latinx, 32% are American Indian/Alaska Native, 39% are Asian and 43% are white.

Public Health said it was expanding mobile vaccination units and was mobilizing community health workers to better serve seniors and residents in underserved communities.

“Nearly 400 sites in L.A. County are administering the vaccines, including federally qualified health clinics, pharmacies, hospitals, and large capacity vaccination sites,” the department said. “Together the County had the capacity to administer 500,000 -600,000 doses this week, although we only received an average of 230,000 doses per week over the past two weeks.”

There were 2,640 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 31% of whom were being treated in the intensive care unit. Public health said daily hospitalizations have decreased by nearly 1,000 in just one week.

With testing results available for nearly 5,740,000 people, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 19%, though the daily test positivity rate had fallen to 4.5% on Friday.