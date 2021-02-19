LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have filed for divorce after being married for almost seven years, multiple reports confirmed Friday.
According to Variety, a court source verified that the divorce paperwork had been filed.
Last month, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple hasn’t made “much headway” in marriage counseling and that the reality star “has considered” divorcing the 43-year-old rapper.
The source also said that the two have been living separately for months — Kardashian West in Calabasas and West in Wyoming.
“Kim is exhausted from continually trying but keeps their vows in mind when making any pertinent decisions. And Kanye is working on his psychological health and mental state,” another source told ET. “The family and Kanye are still in contact and everyone wants the best for Kanye, Kim, their kids and the rest of the family.”
According to a report by Page Six, Kardashian West has hired divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who also handled the 40-year-old star’s divorce from basketball player Kris Humphries.
The couple got married in 2014 in Italy and share four children — 7-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, 2-year-old daughter Chicago and 1-year-old son Psalm.
Their split marks Kardashian's third divorce. She was previously married to Humphries and music producer Damon Thomas.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.